Speech to Text for Jury Duty Call Warning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the warning was sent out yesterday-- area law enforcement are warning people of concerning calls being made about people missing jury duty. jury calls-vo-2 lowerthird2line:jury duty call warning kimt news 3 mason city police say residents are getting calls saying they missed jury duty and now have a warrant out for their arrest and are asking for money to make that warrant go away. police are stressing these jury duty calls are not legitimate. one man we spoke to says he's pretty sure he wouldn't fall for this.xxx jury calls-sot-2 lowerthird2line:dana nat riceville, ia dana - i would defentely check into it farther, further, go to the courthouse. police warn those making the calls are asking you pay in gift cards or wire them money. but say it's best to hang up and report it. / deep tease-vo-1