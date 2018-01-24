Speech to Text for Digging Out After the Storm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fell - now people are faced with digging out... let's go to k-i- m-t new 3's jeremiah wilcox...he's live in rochester now. live jeremiah, that snow is heavy and underneath it is ice...how is that going for people? digging out-lvo-4 katie - the people i spoke to were shoveling snow trying to clear their drive ways to lay down salt to melt the ice. digging out-lvo-1 digging out-lvo-6 parts of rochester saw up to ten and a half inches of snow. the wet snow left the ground frozen- making it difficult for people to leave their driveway. i spoke with a local man who started a truck sales company. troy buhr's company has been in business for twenty years and he says it's a lot of work clearing the snow. xxx digging out-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:troy buhr rochester, mn a lot of snow yesterday the challenge being today it's a very wet snow so it takes a little extra time to get the cars warmed up and get the snow off the cars the minnesota department of transportation did tweet saying while the salt is working to melt the snow. wet heavy slush has formed and for drivers to exercise extreme caution while driving on the road. live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / m-dot also wants to remind everyone that you should not push the snow on to the roads. mn-dot says the snow on the roads can cause drainage problems and sight obstruction. / plows busy-vo-4 snow plow