it's time to announce this week's golden apple award winner. for the past 8 years this teacher has prepared kindergarten and 1st graders for success. stinger kimt's news 3 stefante randall introduces us.xxx golden apple-llpkg-2 golden apple-llpkg-3 this week we are at roosevelt elementary school to honor a teacher who is making a huge impact on her students. so lets go inside and congratulate this week's golden apple award winner ms. kimberly fleming." lowerthird2line:golden apple award winner: ms. fleming mason city, ia for the past 8 years - kimberly fleming has been teaching kindergarten and 1st grade. she was overjoyed when she found out one of her very own students nominated her for the award. golden apple-llpkg-5 "i must say my heart is full from the appreciation that i feel from not only students but families." golden apple-llpkg-10 kimberly attended the university of northern iowa were she received her degree.. but says she knew at an early age she would become a teacher. ever since i was little i use to have the pretend desk and you know i would teach with the little chalk board with my dolls or have friends over and one would be a student of mine. 1st grader lennon true- frank shares why she nominated fleming. golden apple-llpkg-7 she is kind to kids and she let's kids have extra time to work." golden apple-llpkg-11 and she credits fleming for helping her with her numbers. "she helps us kind to 120." having a smile and a positive attitude is something fleming says she teaches everyday and it shows through her own personality. "so my goal is when they walk out of the school everyday is to keep smiling enjoy life and know that they have a lot of people to support to them." if you would like to nominate your favorite teacher all you have to do is go to our website kimt dot come, click on the golden apple tab and tell us why you would like to honor your teacher. in mason city - stefante randall kimt news 3.