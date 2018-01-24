Speech to Text for DACA recipients uncertain after spending bill is signed

rochester community are hoping to inspire a movement that encourages preserving historic landmarks in the area. kimt's brooke mckiveragan is live outside the meeting and has more on the efforts. brooke?xxx historic preservation-live-2 i'm here at the days inn which used to be hotel carlton and is a historic building here in rochester. historic preservation-live-3 historic preservation rochester is here enouraging the public to speak out and show support for this building to have a landmark status. they hope to set the tone for future establishments that may also be historic to not be demolished. they say that this property should qualify and hope that if it does-it will make preservation of historic rochester a priority. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. that meeting is expected to go until about 7 tonight. / shutdown ends-vo-3 federal employees are back to work today after a 3-day government shutdown. shutdown ends-vo-1 shutdown ends-vo-4 the shutdown came to a close after president trump signed a temporary spending bill. the bill reinstates the children's health insurance program - or "chip" - for six years. it also funds the government through february 8th. however - with only 16 days to negotiate a final fix - we could face another shutdown in the near future if a compromise can't be reached. / ots:immigration uncertainty daca.png the government shutdown may be over for now - but congress has still not made any changes to immigration policy. govt is back reax-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:file government shutdown ends kimt news 3 one of the main issues surrounding that short-lived shutdown was the deferred action for childhood arrivals or "daca" program. while the funding bill was passed... there is no clear resolution for immigrants who were brought to the u-s illegally as children. we spoke to a local immigration lawyer who handles family immigration cases. she says daca members are facing a lot of uncertainy right now.xxx govt is back reax-sot-1 govt is back reax-sot-3 these people are in a position where they don't know day to day if they get pulled over for speeding they may wind up on a plane being deported in a couple of days and i can't image living that way pasternak says she wants to clear the misconception that all immigrants are criminals. she says that people often don't understand that in order to receive daca status - you can not have a criminal history. /