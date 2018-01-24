Speech to Text for County board denies CAFO request

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

/ the winnebago county board of supervisors has now denied a permit for one pig e l-l-c for construction of a hog confinement feeding operation near buffalo center. kimt news 3's alex jirgens was at the meeting today - and has more from the newsroom. alex?xxx hog confinement public forum-nrvo-4 that's right, amy. after some discussion at this morning's meeting, the winnebago county board of supervisors denied the construction permit for a hog confinement feeding facility. hog confinement public forum-nrvo-2 lowerthird2line:hog facility denied winnebago co., ia the facility would have consisted of two finisher confinement buildings. those would have housed nearly 5- thousand hogs. county supervisor bill jensvold says the board denied the permit on the basis of a variety of concerns from nearby homeowners and a golf course. while there were some environmental issues brought up - there was an obvious stench in the room.xxx hog confinement public forum-nrsot-1 lowerthird2line:bill jensvold county supervisor "it's general nuisance. having to smell it, when you live there, or some of those people live there all their lives, and they're gonna have to put up with the odor of someone else building a hog facility, and that's the main concern." jensvold is not opposed to farmers using manure - but did add that the facility could be built in a better, more remote location. live in the newsroom, alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. coming up on kimt news 3 at ten... we'll hear from a local resident who says she supports the idea of building the confinement. tune in to find out why. / members