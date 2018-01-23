Speech to Text for Snow plows continue to clear roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

been seeing snow plow all over roads in the area... cleaning up what's left of the winter storm. plow trucks-vo-3 lowerthird2line:snow plow drivers hard at work mason city, ia one plow truck driver says they cleared most of the roads yesterday. today's focus is cleaning off sidewalks and getting the ice under control. that means putting down salt... sand and a liquid brine.xxx plow trucks-sot-1 lowerthird2line:trevor elwood snow plow driver "we'll do some clean-ups for a little bit, trying to get this ice under control and see if we can't make sure people don't slip and fall. that's ur biggest concern." he says people should be extra aware of and patient with the plow drivers... as they've been putting in long hours to clear the roads. / to find out if