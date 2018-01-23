wx_icon Mason City 16°

wx_icon Albert Lea 18°

wx_icon Austin 18°

wx_icon Charles City 19°

wx_icon Rochester 15°

Clear

Snow plows continue to clear roads

Snow removal companies are working to clean ice off of walkways, parking lots, and roads.

Posted: Tue Jan 23 15:59:11 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 23 15:59:11 PST 2018
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Snow plows continue to clear roads

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

been seeing snow plow all over roads in the area... cleaning up what's left of the winter storm. plow trucks-vo-3 lowerthird2line:snow plow drivers hard at work mason city, ia one plow truck driver says they cleared most of the roads yesterday. today's focus is cleaning off sidewalks and getting the ice under control. that means putting down salt... sand and a liquid brine.xxx plow trucks-sot-1 lowerthird2line:trevor elwood snow plow driver "we'll do some clean-ups for a little bit, trying to get this ice under control and see if we can't make sure people don't slip and fall. that's ur biggest concern." he says people should be extra aware of and patient with the plow drivers... as they've been putting in long hours to clear the roads. / to find out if

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events