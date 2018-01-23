Speech to Text for Crash reports were minimal after snow storm

we work to shovel ourselves out after monday's snowfall--we're seeing how drivers faired on highways and roadways across the area. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is getting crash numbers and checking in with tow companies to see how busy their day was. she's live in mason city with more.xxx maplive:drivers staying safe on roads mason city, ia google earth 2018 google iowa state patrol.jpg today seems a little bit better--when it comes to dealing with winter weather and driving conditions. those with iowa state patrol spent very little time here at their post yesterday and instead--were out on our area highways. but their stressing good news--drivers were listening. towing crash calls-lvo-2 saying people were driving slow leading very few accidents to respond to. towing crash calls-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:drivers staying safe on roads osage, ia they dealt with six motorist assist calls during the storm and one accident with an injury. checking in with area tow companies - they were busy then and they say they still are. one company - nicholson towing and repair - dealt with calls coming from rural roads. but one employee i spoke with stressed he wasn't as busy as he thought he'd be.xxx towing crash calls-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:matt nicholson nicholson towing and repair matt - i do and i don't its nice to get the trucks ready and geared up but when its quick by the moment you just go. nicholson says he responded to a half a dozen calls. minnesota state patrol tweeted out they responded to four hundred and 35 vehicle spin outs statewide. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / thank you emily. nicholson say he saw the slush as more of a probelm than the ice... saying some drivers didn't notice they were gradually being pushed into the ditch. / plow trucks-vo-4