Police presence in Mason City

drug bust-2 but first tonight - the north central iowa narcotics task force had a busy road blocked off for about an hour today as they conducted a seach warrant on a mason city home near the downtown area. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was there as the situation unfolded. he joins us now live from the scene - brian what did you see?xxx yeah amy it happened here at 434 east state street in mason city near the stockman home. when i arrrived - about one block east state street was blocked off while law enforcement - fully equiped with riot shields and gear - searched the property. you can see a number of law enforcement officers were on scene at the time. those with the task force that i spoke with say the incident happened around 1 forty five this afternoon at a rental property. they say the reason for the search warrant was because of continued neighborhood concern over activity at the home. now those on scene couldn't tell us if they found any narcotics because the investigation is still ongoing - but it was unsettling for those who walk this block on a weekly basis. tony fuller mason city, ia: i hardly ever see any cops besides mason city pd driving back and forth but as far as that house over there, that surprises me i used to deliver pizzas on this way and i've never hardly every seen cops at that residents down there. those i spoke with at the cerro gordo sheriff's office say they did not make any arrests as the investigation continues. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. thank you brian-- stay with kimt news 3 - we will continue to update you as this story develops.