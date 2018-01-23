Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-23-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tyler wx weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 now that the snow has passed, we will be in for a warming trend. the wind will be dying down tonight as lows fall into the mid to upper teens. wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with highs back in the upper 20's to near 30 degrees. we'll continue to warm up into the mid to upper 30's on thursday and even back to the 40's for friday which will really help a lot of those area roads out that got the ice and the snowfall from yesterday. the weekend will be quiet with highs on saturday in the mid 30's under partly sunny skies and then sunday will cool down to the mid 20's with mostly cloudy skies. next week will begin on a sunny note before clouds increase throughout tuesday and then we track our next potential snow maker next wednesday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: upper 20's to near 30. winds: west at 4 to 8 mph. wednesday night: partly clear. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: southeast at 3 to 6 mph. thank you tyler. /