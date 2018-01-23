Speech to Text for Mayo Clinic Emergency Staffing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

we have a link to those interactive maps on our home-page. / mayo staff plan-stngr-2 a lot of people were able to take a snow day - but at hospitals - someone has to be there to take care of patients. we heard from one area hospital that put an emergency plan in place... let's go now live to kimt news 3's jeremiah wilcox - jeremiah? mayo staff plan-lvo-2 amy - mayo clinic issued its emergency staffing plan this morning saying in a statement that their main concern is to ensure enough staffing for patient care during severe weather. mayo staff plan-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:staying staffed during the storm rochester, mn i spoke with a local about the road conditions around mayo. robert schmitt's mother works at mayo and he tells me that his mother often plans to come in early or stay late if there is severe weather. schmitt says today - it was safer to catch the bus than drive.xxx mayo staff plan-lsot-1 mayo staff plan-lsot-3 the snow was pretty heavy you know and i didn't want to crash our car it's pretty bad roads outside today so we just thought it would be easier taking the bus mayo staff plan-lsot-2 mayo clinic says they need an emergeny staffing plan for every situation and in being prepared - the clinic will be ready for any emergency event. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox k-i-m-t news three. / thank you jeremiah. mayo clinic wouldn't give specifics on what the overall plan is but they say that every department has a specialized plan for emergencies. / annalisa live-stngr-2 we