Speech to Text for Forecast 1.23.2018

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

with the snowfall ending early overnight, we're left with mostly cloudy skies and some cooler temperatures. today will be the coolest day of the week, with highs only reaching into the mid 20s and lows falling to the lower double digits. this is the perfect recipe for some freezing, especially on untreated roadways and sidewalks. travel will be slow once again this morning thanks to the development of slick spots on roadways. winds will remain on the stronger side in some areas, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph. calmer winds tonight will lead into a partly sunny wednesday with temps on the rise nearing 30. our next big warm up comes on friday where temperatures will reach into the 40s with mostly sunny skies. today: mostly cloudy, decreasing clouds, breezy at times. highs: mid 20s. winds: northwest at 10 to 30 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy lows: lower teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph.. wednesday: