Speech to Text for Safe sledding

some kids got out of school and were able to enjoy some sledding in east park in mason city. instead of a hard, icy surface... the fluffy snow mixed with morning rain made for slush so the kids could slide right down. experts do say kids should wear helmets... in case of ice... but one parent we spoke with says he's not too concerned about safety when it comes to sledding... it's just about having fun.xxx "no, not really. just keep an eye on them. make sure they take care of it. they'll be ok." other tips include avoiding hillsides near a street or parking lot... choose hills that are snowy rather than icy. an icy slope makes for a hard landing if you fall off