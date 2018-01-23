Speech to Text for Drivers reacting to road conditions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

thank you sara. and people are workiing to dig themselves out from under this heavy winter storm. and drivers are hitting the roads again this morning... and now some reacting to the weather and dangerous road conditions. kimt news three's annalisa pardo is live in rochester with more. tyler, arielle, as clean up efforts are in right now, drivers are still playing it safe when it comes to the roads after yesterday's storm. on days like to day you really shouldn't drive, you just shouldnt. constant snow left slushy intersections and medians made of snow. minnesota department of transportatio n is continuing the clean up effort today ? focusing on getting salt into compacted snow and clearing roads. one driver says on days like today, she mostly i just don't like coming up to stop signs and stuff cause you're always nervous that your breaks aren't going to work and you'll just keep sliding into the intersection. starting at midnight this morning mn? dot has been on the road with their mn?dot may also have a second crew come in around noon, depending on how road condtions improve throughout the day.