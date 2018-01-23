Speech to Text for Safe shoveling

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

safe shoveling-bpclip-2 did you know you can burn about 223 calories while shoveling snow for 30 minutes? that's according to livestrong. but while shoveling snow can be a good workout-health officials warn about the risks of over exerting. live k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan is live in rochester with more-brooke? safe shoveling-lvo-2 katie - physicians at mayo clinic say that heart attacks increase in the winter months especially when people are shoveling snow. safe shoveling-lvo-1 safe shoveling-lvo-3 they say to avoid anything that could put any extra stress on your heart like smoking or drinking caffiene right before you shovel. and surprisingly- dehydration in the winter months is just as possible as in the summer months so staying hydrated while out in the cold is key. and some in our area have advice for those who may be out shoveling tonight - saying you shouldn't be afraid to ask for some help.xxx safe shoveling-lsot-1 safe shoveling-lsot-2 "if you're not physically capable of lifting heavier snow then pay someone else to do it or ask someone else to do it." mayo says to protect your back- bend and lift from your knees. make sure to lift with your legs bent and stand with your feet hip width apart for balance. also - try not to twist and be sure to move your feet in the direction that you're tossing the snow. live in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. health professionals also say to keep a cellphone handy just in case of an emergency.