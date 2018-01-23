Speech to Text for Transportation issues today

rochester international airport had 5 out of their 6 flights canceled today and the mason city airport had 3 flights canceled with only 1 delay. transportation issues-vo-1 transportation issues-vo-2 as far as roadway transportation goes- mndot says they will have another crew coming in tonight at midnight to be keeping up with the roads - making sure the morning commute as safe as possible. some who are visiting rochester for medical reasons say the roads have been so bad they can't go home until tomorrow.xxx transportation issues-sot-1 transportation issues-sot-2 "well i was having surgery this morning but because of the bad weather we had to come down last night and of course it's been a blizzard all day so we can't go home". and mndot also says that tomorrow at noon they will have just over 1 hundred more drivers coming in to treat the roads and keep up with any snow that may come.