wx_icon Mason City 26°

wx_icon Albert Lea 27°

wx_icon Austin 25°

wx_icon Charles City 30°

wx_icon Rochester 25°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory - Winter Storm Warning - Blizzard Warning Wx Alerts

Transportation issues today

The snow caused issues on the roads and in the air.

Posted: Mon Jan 22 20:46:26 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Jan 22 20:46:26 PST 2018
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Transportation issues today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rochester international airport had 5 out of their 6 flights canceled today and the mason city airport had 3 flights canceled with only 1 delay. transportation issues-vo-1 transportation issues-vo-2 as far as roadway transportation goes- mndot says they will have another crew coming in tonight at midnight to be keeping up with the roads - making sure the morning commute as safe as possible. some who are visiting rochester for medical reasons say the roads have been so bad they can't go home until tomorrow.xxx transportation issues-sot-1 transportation issues-sot-2 "well i was having surgery this morning but because of the bad weather we had to come down last night and of course it's been a blizzard all day so we can't go home". and mndot also says that tomorrow at noon they will have just over 1 hundred more drivers coming in to treat the roads and keep up with any snow that may come.

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events