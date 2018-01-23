Speech to Text for Rain to Snow

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

rain to snow-bpclip-2 and as you just heard from deedee - those roads are changing quickly today -- between the rain - show - and dropping temperatures. to give you a look at the roads in iowa... live k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now in worth county - he joins us now. / / rain to snow-lmapvo-4 katie the roads have gone from wet to icy now and you can see just how many trucks are trying to get off the roads, here is what they looked like this afternoon. rain to snow-lvo-1 rain to snow-lvo-3 this is i 35 headed northbound-- you can see the snow isn''t an issue - but the roads were wet. not too many people were out there-- when i was driving i saw law enforcement as well as snow removal crews. but even when the roads were in good shape - the on and off ramps weren't as nice. and the conditions have definitely added on drive time for those who have braved the roads.xx rain to snow-lsot-1 rain to snow-lsot-2 it was starting to get icy i saw southbound plows out they had they were scrapping the road and it looked like shredded ice was coming off the blades. rain to snow-lsot-3 and again with the temperatures dropping - the roads are getting pretty slick. as far as mason city goes - snow removal crews are resting right now but will be back on the roads by 3 a-m. live in worth county brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / truck in ditch-vo-3 thank you brian. truck in ditch-vo-1 truck in ditch-vo-2 and here is a perfect example of how those slushy roads are making on and off ramps difficult to travel. this semi was trying to exit on to hiway 105 near diamond jo casino when the driver lost control. you can see crews are blocking off the entire exit ramp forcing traffic to stop while they free the truck from the snow. of course you can check out how the road ways are where you live by heading to our website k-i-m-t dot com. we will have a link to the iowa and minnesota department of transportation websites.