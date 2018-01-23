wx_icon Mason City 29°

Businesses chose to close early

The winter storm impacted travel, so some businesses decided to close down to keep employees and clients safe.

weather is not only causing schools to cancel classes... some businesses are closing early too. business early close-vo-1 business early close-vo-3 one of those businesses is american realty and management in mason city. they say most of their business is on residential roads...as they manage over 500 apartments across mason city. those with american realty says the fact that plows work on highways and main roads first played a big part in their decision to close. xxx business early close-sot-1 business early close-sot-2 "we have maintenance and employees that we'd like to have safe, as well as clients that come in to the office. we don't want them out driving in the snow." after closing early today... they say they expect to be open during their regular hours tomorrow. / there's

