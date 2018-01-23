Speech to Text for Winter storm and utility services

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

outages-stngr-2 we've been telling you how the snow is impacting road conditions - travel - schools and businesses and now kimt news three's deedee stiepan is looking into how this weather is affecting our utilities. she joins us live in rochester with the details. deedee? / power outages-live-3 amy - i noticed earlier this afternoon my power flashed off for a second and then came back on. i went onto social media and saw that other people in the rochester-area were reporting the same thing. power outages-live-1 power outages-live-2 i contacted rochester public utilities it's called a power outage "blink" and it can happen when heavy snow builds on on trees and branches that hang over power lines. other than reports of those blinks - r-p-u is dealing with a minor outage in southwest rochester - they're still unsure of the cause but say it likely has to do with the heavy snow. as far as outages in iowa - alliant energy doesn't have any reports at this hour. reporting live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thanks deedee. tonight on kimt news 3 at six - we're taking a closer look at how the weight of the snow can take a toll on trees and branches. /