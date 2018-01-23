Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-22-18)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

make an impact across north iowa and southern minnesota. the snowfall will persist throughout the remainder of this evening. there will be some breaks every now and again in the intensity of the snowfall, but nonetheless the wind will be strong and traveling will be difficult.temper atures will continue to decrease which will lead to even more icy roadways. the heaviest snowfall is still advertised to fall from a line from albert lea through rochester and northwest whereas lighter snow will be found from southeast of mason city through charles city. some locations will have a final total of 8-12" in southern minnesota whereas big differences in the cutoff of snowbands in north iowa will occur. the snow will end after midnight and taper off to flurries as the wind remains strong. that will finally begin to decrease throughout the day tomorrow. plan on a quiet week as highs warm back up into the mid to upper 30's by thursday and friday. we'll be tracking small chances for light precipitation on saturday and sunday. tonight: snow tapers off/windy. lows: upper teens to around 20. winds: northwest at 20 to 30 mph. tuesday: partly sunny. highs: mid 20's. winds: northwest at 20 decreasing to 10 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy. lows: lower to mid teens. winds: west at 5 to 10 mph.