Speech to Text for Rain Leaves Some Roads Flooded

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this snow hit - rain in our area left some roads flooded. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster joins us live in mason city with more...emily? xxx flooded roads-lvo-7 even now--you can still see plenty of water flowing in to the local storm drains. flooded roads-lvo-4 lowerthirdcourtesy:google 2018 flooded roads google earth, landsat/ copernicus today while driving it didn't take me long to find residential streets with standing water. one pool of water happened to be on 16th street southeast in mason city near jefferson school. flooded roads-lvo-3 lowerthird2line:flooded roads mason city, ia you would have thought it was spring at times just seeing the amount of water in the roads. sidestreets and local neighborhoods pooled the most water. some drivers we found today say they're happy the flooding is being contained to the roads and not affecting their homes. xxx flooded roads-sot-3 flooded roads-sot-2 scott - just a lot of water. you notice any in your house yet. no my house isn't leaking yet. carl - just water standing on the ground yeah. the one man i spoke to says there's not much you can do about all this water now--so he's not too phased by it. live in mason city, emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / thank you