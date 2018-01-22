Speech to Text for Weather Update 6:30

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"occupational and health administration. " (anchors chat and toss to weather) your complete and accurate forecast is up next./// welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the rain will start off the morning and switch over to wintry mix causing ice to form on the roads and surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. travel should be postponed until road conditions improve. the heavier snowfall will be in southern minnesota with a sharp cut off the further south of mason city you go. much of southern minnesota will see 6?10"+ including extreme northern iowa. mason city will be an example of an area seeing the cut offs so we're expecting 3?6" in that area and 1?3" in charles city. again, a few miles will separate high snowfall accumulations. the wind will be a major problem with this storm causing blowing snow. the snow will linger throughout monday night and even into early tuesday morning. temperatures will cool down behind this storm on tuesday with highs only in the 20's, but we won't have subzero temperatures. expect a quiet remainder of the week until our next chances for precipitation return friday night and into saturday morning. today: rain to snow showers/windy. highs: falling temperatures. winds: northeast at 20 to 30 mph. tonight: snow showers taper off late/windy. lows: upper teens to around 20. winds: northwest at 20 to 30 mph. thanks jon. lawmakers are expected to vote today