Remembering Elliot Burgos

Hundreds of people came out to Trinity Lutheran Church for his funeral.

Posted: Sat Jan 20 20:55:59 PST 2018
Updated: Sat Jan 20 20:56:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

Speech to Text for Remembering Elliot Burgos

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

members are remembering 9- year-old elliot burgos and his long battle with brain cancer. elliot burgos funeral-vo-1 elliot burgos funeral-vo-2 hundreds of people came out to trinity lutheran church in mason city for his funeral. a sea of black and yellow... and "elliot strong" shirts were worn to show their support. we spoke with his cousin who shares some fond memories of elliot.xxx elliot burgos funeral-sot-1 elliot burgos funeral-sot-3 um he was outgoing..he always had a smile onhis face. he will me missed and was loved." elliot attended harding elementary school. his family says he loved union pacific trains... videogames... soccer... baseball and horseback riding. /

