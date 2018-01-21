Speech to Text for Remembering Elliot Burgos

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

members are remembering 9- year-old elliot burgos and his long battle with brain cancer. elliot burgos funeral-vo-1 elliot burgos funeral-vo-2 hundreds of people came out to trinity lutheran church in mason city for his funeral. a sea of black and yellow... and "elliot strong" shirts were worn to show their support. we spoke with his cousin who shares some fond memories of elliot.xxx elliot burgos funeral-sot-1 elliot burgos funeral-sot-3 um he was outgoing..he always had a smile onhis face. he will me missed and was loved." elliot attended harding elementary school. his family says he loved union pacific trains... videogames... soccer... baseball and horseback riding. /