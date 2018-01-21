Speech to Text for Jack race

snowmobilers as they made their way out to clear lake state park for the ninth annual jack races. kimt news three's stefante randall spoke to those in attendance and has moe from the event.xxx jack races-pkg-1 jack races-pkg-2 "for the past nine years hundreds of snowmobilers head out here to clear lake for the annual jack races and i spoke to those in attendance on why they love the sport." jack races-pkg-3 forest city residents kristin and her daughter brenna have attended the jack race every year since it started. and they say their love for snowmobiles is what keeps them coming back. jack races-pkg-6 snowmobiling sport is a sport that goes way back i'm some people say it's something you learn other people say it's in your blood when my husband i got married we started on vintage sleds as well and have worked her way up to new modern sleds." jack races-pkg-7 the event is a memorial to jack helgren - an area businessman...av id snowmobiler and former racer. this year - with sunny temperatures - those in attendance like kristin say they had the opportunity to enjoy the fun activities a little more. "it's absolutely beautiful out here last year it was a little bitter it was cold it was little slushy this year it might be slushy but the weather is perfect." and those with the race committee agree. jack races-pkg-4 "where where else can you get a suntan january i mean my god this is great is the blessing from above is just been so fun to have the sun is getting a little bit sloppy out here nobody is really slipping and falling." jack races-pkg-5 race officials tell me this year marks record- breaking attendance. reporting live in clear lake, stefante randall, kimt news 3. / other events at the jack race included the kitty kat races for the kids and a vintage show. /