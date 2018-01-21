Speech to Text for Local Sports (1/20)

ice hawks snapped a 24 game losing streak last night beating wausau 13-4 at home...now those riverwolves travel down to mason city to take on the north iowa bulls wausau at ni bulls-vo-1 wausau at ni bulls-vo-3 north iowa is looking for another fast start...scoring 77 goals in the opening periods so far this season... - a couple good saves from wausau's henry baribeau between the pipes early... - but it didn't take long for the bulls to open the flood gates...shane bernhardson on the attack cleans up his own shot for the first goal of the night - just a minute later connor clemons entering the zone fires it to cameron fagerlee who crashes at the crease to light the lamp - wild now on the power play still in the first lowerthirdlinescore:na3hl wausau north iowa 0 13 final nice passing down to tyler bump his shot is blocked but fagerlee scores off the rebound...it's a shutout win 13- donut. / niacc women-vo-4 the niacc women jumped up to number 7 in the juco rankings the other day, one of the many reasons being their home record...8 and oh on the season...in fact the lady trojans haven't loss at home since the first of february back in 20-17... niacc women-vo-1 niacc women-vo-3 today they hope to keep it going hosting iowa central... - niacc enter the fourth with only a slight lead...uu long extends it here though getting the steal and taking it the other way for two - big game for mikayla homola she checks her three and then drives in for the contested bucket - but iowa central keeps it interesting....ju st a bit too strong there but mardaeja cross gets the offensive board and turns around for the putback - more from homola tonight...in transition she finds herself open in the corner and sinks the triple - and then splits two defenders to tack on two more niacc women-vo-2 76-67 niacc wins again at home. / niacc men-vo-1 lowerthird2line:#20 iowa central at niacc mason city, ia later the niacc men host iowa central...the triton boys are ranked 20th - early in the first half tahjay blackmon with the feed to izaya sims - orrington hamilton keeps it coming with the pull up triple at the top of the key - but these triton can knock down the rock from outside...around they go to dallas bailey at the wing for three - more form hamilton here nice move for the step back jumper to tack on two more niacc men-vo-3 - mac skogen getting some action in front of his home crowd...there's the three ball from the corner but trojans lose 86-54.