Local reaction to government shutdown

called it a night...without finding a way to end the government shutdown. the federal government ran out of money at midnight last night and negotiations to pass a new spending bill have stalled. kimt news three's alex jirgens has been looking into this story today and how it's affecting people on the local level.xxx govt shutdown reax-pkg-1 imagine an entire country without money to operate. that's the current situation the u.s. is in... after both sides of the federal government failed to come to an agreement on a budget at midnight last night. despite hours of negotiations... and the house passing a temporary stopgap bill to fund the government for the next two- and-a-half weeks...the senate voted down the bill...and the legislature is working overtime to find common ground. there will be some impacts felt in iowa and minnesota. lowerthirdcourtesy:kcci federal shutdown effects des moines, ia around seventeen thousand iowans work for the federal government. members of the iowa national guard may be affected, and employees can be furloughed, or temporarily laid off, without pay, at any moment. in addition, employees for the army corps of engineers may be off the job as well. lowerthirdcourtesy:wcco federal shutdown effects minneapolis, mn in minnesota, thirty-two thousand residents are federal employees, and they too, could be sent home as soon as monday. one local resident we talked to is just sick of the drama. govt shutdown reax-pkg-6 "everything is so partisan right now, i wish there was a bi-partisan solution." govt shutdown reax-pkg-3 one good sign is that post offices will remain open, because they rely on other funding sources rather than taxpayer dollars. and despite the shutdown, there is definitely one thing that another local resident can count on: her social security will arrive in the mail. govt shutdown reax-pkg-4 "that's the thing i was concerned about, of course, is me and my social security. and i'm still getting it. so i'm happy with that." it is currently unknown when this crisis will be over, but lawmakers in washington will continue to talk until something is finally in place. for now, it's a game of wait-and-see. in mason city, alex jirgens, kimt news 3. /