Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-20-2018)

weather-main-4 weather-main-5 weather-main-3 brandon wx today was the tease: temperatures in the 40's even 50's as we melted off a ton of snow. this all comes ahead of our next winter storm barreling in sunday night. before that, we will have some fog to contend with for tonight and sunday as there is plenty of low level moisture. clouds return tonight and will bring some drizzle for sunday afternoon. then, a few hours before midnight is when the rain should begin as temperatures will still be a couple of degrees above freezing. as the night progresses, we will see a mixture of rain/sleet/snow/ and freezing rain with a better chance for snow north. temperatures will hover around freezing throughout the night which will pose a serious ice accumulation risk into monday morning. about a tenth of an inch of ice will be possible. then, as temperatures drop throughout monday, we will see the wintry mix becoming snow, heavy at times especially north. by monday night, 6-10+" of snow will be possible in southern mn and north with a sharp cutoff through north iowa with 1-6+". cancellations and delays will be likely on monday so stay tuned to kimt for the latest updates. tonight: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: low to mid 20's. winds: northeast at 4 to 8 mph. saturday: cloudy and foggy/pm drizzle. highs: mid 30's. winds: northeast at 10 to 20 mph. saturday night: rain/wintry mix/freezing rain. lows: low 30's. winds: northeast at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph.