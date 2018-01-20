Speech to Text for Sports OT (1/19)

teams in the tic west have been chasing the north union ladies, but tuesday night forest city got the big win over the warriors and and ot vs:13-1 north union warriors 13-1 west hancock eagles just like that things got mighty interesting in the conference especially for the west hancock girls....because now tonight both north union and the eagles enter the rematch with one loss... nu at wh girls-vo-1 lowerthird2line ot:#9 north union at #5 w hancock britt, ia it's the 9th ranked warriors against the 5th rated eagles in britt... the lady eagles are at home taking on the lady warriors of north union. end of the third quarter kaylee tirevold pass to rory mcclellan who goes up with the layup. samantha hagedorn putting on a clinic nice spin move up with the left that's not easy. easgles not out aileen luchuga drives down the lane hard gets the bucket and the foul-- she is loving that, warriors again on the attack pass to chloe loftstrom and she gets the easy layup. autum hildebrand finds her self a hole and makes her way to the tin. but not enough pass to hagedorn from behind the arch thats' good for three the warriors win this one 69 to 63. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball (9) north union (5) west hancock 72 54 final crestwood at cc girls-vo-1 crestwood at cc girls-vo-2 top ranked crestwood is out west taking on charles city tonight... - in the second quarter ellie friesen pushing the pace drops a dime in front to shannon pisney and the former student athlete of the week gets two - cadets with a huge lead...kaylee thomas inbounds to pisney vaseline jumper is good - charles city gets their offense going here olivia zuspan in the corner three ball is good - but these cadets are ranked first for a reason...laken lienhard driving hard down low finishes for two - crestwood rolling pisney with the offensive glass kicks it out around to brynn bodermann for the triple .... lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball (1) crestwood charles city 72 15 final 72-15 crestwood gets another w. / nb at sta girls-vo-1 nb at sta girls-vo-4 the 8 and 7 st. ansgar girls are hosting north butler tonight... abby carlson not afraid to pull the trigger that's a three. hali anderson marching this one herself-- all the way to the tin for the layup/ the bearcats with the ball emy osterbuhr with the layup. but the saints keep rolling nice jumper there. saints again with the ball here tanyon schutjer finds molly jenkins open she hits the jumper saints win this one 48 to 29. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball north butler st. ansgar 29 48 final wf at newman girls-vo-1 wf at newman girls-vo-2 it's a good one in mason city tonight between the west fork ladies and newman catholic... - were in the first half newman shuffling around finds their go to senior peyton olson for three and it's good - but warhawks are putting up a strong first half payton kuhlemeier can't get it to go but emily caspers is there for the put back - to the second half newman starts to rally olson another former student athlete of the week gets the steal and goes coast to coast for the layin - sophomore kailah thompson keeps it coming getting the pass inside for two and one... lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs girls basketball west fork newman 45 40 final but west fork holds on rachael jones with her own board gets the second chance 45-40 warhawks win. / ot fp 4 team score:ia hs girls basketball clarion-goldfield regular season cowgirls 21 (3) clear lake ... a couple other scores across the state of iowa tonight... albert lea at austin girls-vo-1 albert lea at austin girls-vo-2 one stop for minnesota girls tonight...the packers are hosting near town rival albert lea... and the packers start hot that's erica lundberg with the three pointer. emily hegna making her way through the defense longgg layup but it falls. tigers not out rachel rehnelt with a great drive down the baseline that's good for two. but the packers keep coming another three for lundberg there. hope dudycha drives-- misses gets her own rebound and puts it back great recovery there packers win this one 70 to 51. - albert lea at austin girls-vo-4 ot fp 4 team score:mn hs girls basketball r-p regular season trojans 54 southland rebels 58 nrh ... plenty other games in minnesota...here 's a look at a few... spx ot tease-vo-1 spx ot tease-vo-2 were just half way done with out sports overtime show...a slate of boys games in iowa and minnesota plus our newest edition of tabick's taste of the town west hancock style is next. / wf at newman boys-vo-2 the newman boys have been on quite a roll...after losing their first three contests the knights have rattled off 11 straight w's ot vs:8-5 west fork warhawks 11-3 newman knights one of them being a 25 beatdown against west fork on the warhawks home gym but these sheffield boys are starting to turn things around...winning four of their past five games wf at newman boys-vo-1 wf at newman boys-vo-5 and they are looking for the statement conference win against newman in mason city... - west fork with the lead late in the second quarter...newma n trying to cut into it...nice passing to get justin fausnaugh open in the corner to sink trey - to the second half we go warhawks keep pouring it on mitchell halloran with the tough finish gets two - but josh fitzgerald does one better what a move there for the bucket - but west fork isn't giving up there lead zack martinek little stop and go hands it off to nathan meinders dealing the hurt and the harm with the whistle lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball west fork newman 72 43 final nice move here in the paint for martinek....west fork gets the big time road win 72-43. / nu at wh boys-vo-1 nu at wh boys-vo-2 the guys eagles playing at home against north union. chase eisenmann with a nice look miss but he's got joesef smith to back him up yeah they're buddies. but north union can shoot that's riley bauer with the three pointer. macoy yeakel looking to get up court-- pass out to gavin becker thats good for three. shot clock coming pass to noah morphew and he drills it-- the warriors take this one 69 to 63. lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball north union west hancock 69 63 final tabick taste cc-intro-4 it's getting to that time of season where things start to get pretty busy...lots of important game and not enough time...but for brian tabick there's always time for food...that's why this week he was in search of something that could be eaten on the go but is still just as delectable and that quest took him to britt for tabick's tase of the town.xxx tabick taste britt-pkg-1 tabick taste cc-pkg-2 as you can see behind me the west hancock concession stand is the place to be before or in between games and there's one thing every hunger eagle likes to eat at pretty portable it wasn't hard to figure out that the walking taco is the entre of choice for easgles. natural sound lowerthird2line ot:tabick's taste of the town britt, ia all you have to do is look at everyone walking around---but i wanted to find out why those who make this walking dish of smashed chips claim it's the best in the conference. joining me now is the legendary had chef linda sanger when does the one who cooks the walking taco window makes it so special people like the hunter percent ground beef from britt's food center well they sure talk a big game, but how does it taste. briar subject is the official to take such at west hancock is also wrestler briar is it because of the meat in the cheese and the chips thinking of carbs and protein that's why i like this or why do you like the walking taco meat and has some seasoning in it so i like it all right let's give it a try that's pretty good i'll give a nine also 10 at west hancock brian tabick kimt news 3 cgd at cl boys-vo-1 cgd at cl boys-vo-3 the clear lake boys are hosting clarion goldfield dows tonight - tate storbeck with the three - clarion goldfield dows responds however with a three of their own will weidemann with the triple from the wing - but lions keep it coming drew enke finds his teammate one of the top scorers in the state zach lester on the far side for three - but lester knows how to dish it too...what a pass lowerthirdlinescore ot:ia hs boys basketball cgd clear lake 67 72 final to jared penning and the 6-7 junior takes it to the tin...clear lake gets the close one 72-67. / ot fp 4 team score:ia hs boys basketball north butler regular season bearcats 38 st. ansgar saints ... tease 3-vo-1 spx ot tease 2-vo-2 we're not done quite yet highlights from minnesota where they superlarks take on lyle-pacelli when we return. / kelsey havel and brenna jacobs signed their letter of intents today...havel will play volleyball at iowa western...and brenna jacobs will run track at wartburg...two great schools for two great athletes. congrats ladies. / chris street 25 years-vo-1 chris street 25 years-vbox-2 25 years ago today iowa men's basketball player chris street died when his car was struck broadside by a snowplow coming off interstate 80 heading for night class in iowa city....he was 20 years old...just three days prior street knocked down a school record 34 consecutive free throws...but the 6 foot 8 star remains impactful today not because of his game but for what he stands for, a born and raised small town iowa boy playing with heart for his beloved hawkeyes...satu rday's iowa game against number 3 purdue will be in streets honor. / goodbye-tag-2