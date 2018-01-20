Speech to Text for DACA agreement

ots:daca debate daca.jpg before midnight tonight - law makers will have to decide on an agreement to fund the government or it will shut down. daca college apps-vo-2 daca college apps-vo-3 this comes after already reaching an agreement about what to do with the deferred action for childhood arrivals program...also known as d-a-c- a...which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the u-s as children from deportation. according to director of enrollment services at niacc rachel mcguire...the college started a scholarship program years ago just for students who had the daca certification. and says no matter what happens - they will continue to serve all students.xxx daca college apps-sot-2 lowerthird2line:rachel mcguire director of enrollment services, niacc "our overall goal is to continue to serve the students here in north iowa and were going to continue to do that were going on our 100th anniversary of educating people of north iowa and that's not going to change no matter what the national conversation is."