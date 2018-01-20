Speech to Text for Wal-Mart takes on opioid crisis

the superstore giant says it will become the first national drug chain to offer a disposal option at its pharmacies nationwide. walmart takes on opioid crisis you can dispose of powder - pills and tablets by mixing the dispose-r-x powder with water - which creates a gel and makes the drugs safe to throw in the trash. i spoke to olmsted county sheriff torgerson who says he was skeptical at first but welcomes any plan that will help combat the opioid crisis. and dispose-rx has benefits for more than just those struggling with addiction - providing a safer option than just flushing them down the drain. thinks it a really good idea to be able to dispose of medication like that in a safe way so that it wont affect our environment. sheriff torgerson says he wants us to know that the take back box at the sheriffs office is still an option for disposing opioids. in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox k-i-m-t news three patients who go to walmart pharmacy can recieve a free dispose-r-x packet and an opioid safety brochure.