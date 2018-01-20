Speech to Text for Arrest following manhunt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

armed robbery and pursuit in southeast rochester this afternoon. police chase-vo-1 police chase-intro-2 it all started at jeff's little store in marion township when the male suspect robbed the store at gunpoint. authorities say he then drove off in his van - and crashed it near the intersection of countrywood drive and 45th avenue southeast and proceeded on foot before being apprehended in the 43-hundred block of countrywood drive. / police chase-bpclip-3 kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was just outside the perimeter during the manhunt - police chase-bpclip-2 and she joins us live from with the details. brooke? / brooke live-lintro-2 katie it happened at about 3:18 this afternoon and ended an hour later. it's still unknown what was taken during the robbery - but it definitely left people feeling uneasy. xxx young professionals-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:community reacts to manhunt olmsted co., mn "i guess i'm just glad that our whole neighborhood is safe and sound. a small community is shaken today as police search for the suspect of an armed robbery...during a time where kids are being dropped off from school. at that time of day it's a little after 3, kids could be home alone. that's why sheriff torgerson says they had to act quickly - establishing a perimiter and utilizing their k-9 unit and drone. lowerthird2line:sheriff kevin torgerson rochester, mn "so then when he takes off on foot-it's more risk you know? now he could take someone hostage, he could go into someones house you know. , police chase-pkg-5 and torgerson wasn't far off - after trying to break into multiple homes the suspect ended up in someone's garage...where he was arrested. we spoke with the homeowner who does now want to be identified. police chase-pkg-6 the police were very good in aprehending him pretty quickly and making me kind of aware of what was going on." police chase-pkg-7 she says the back door of her house and her garage door were both unlocked while she was working in her basement and had no idea anything was happening until she got a call from her husband who filled her in and told her to lock the doors. now she's just thankful this situation did not become worse. we expect to learn more on this continuing investigation over the weekend. live in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / thank you brooke. be sure to stay with kimt on air and online for those updates.