Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-19-2018)

weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 after a beautiful friday with lots of melting snow, a lot of moisture has been pumped into the atmosphere. therefore, plan on some patchy fog tonight once temperatures fall to near 23 with otherwise partly cloudy skies. that patchy fog continues through parts of saturday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 30's. fog chances continue tomorrow night with lows still in the low 20's. sunday is still the day to watch for our next system. highs will be in the middle 30's with precipitation arriving in the evening. this precipitation will start out as some rain but will transition into a wintry mix and freezing rain in the late evening as temperatures drop below freezing. through sunday night we will transition form wintry mix to snow by the morning commute. some light icing will be possible across the area which will make travel very dangerous. then the snow will persist through most of monday before ending monday night. this storm still packs the potential to be the biggest of the year but confidence remains low for how much we will see. more snow should be expected through southern mn vs. north iowa. temperatures will fall throughout the day and wind will blow snow around. travel will be impacted and delays or cancellations should be expected. mild and party cloudy skies will be the theme the rest of the week with another thaw for next weekend. tonight: partly cloudy/patchy fog possible. lows: low to mid 20's. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: partly sunny. highs: mid 30's. winds: light and variable. saturday night: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: low 20's. winds: northeast at 4 to 8 mph. weather-studio-2 it's still a bit of a toss up exactly where this system we've been tracking since last weekend will end up, and there remains two likely possibilities for this snow track. the first possibility is that this sytem, first developing to the west coast and strengthening east of the rockies, will move at more of a northwesterly pattern. this will potentially push the heaviest of the snowfall 100 to 200 miles northwest of here. the second scenario moves the system more eastward and less to the north. this will allow for the heaviest snow development directly over our area. a shift of a few hundred miles really makes a difference when it comes to snow totals, but regardless, all of us are looking at some snowfall sunday overnight through monday. live in the rochester studio, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3.