Speech to Text for Candidates for IA Governor Touring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

democratic candidate for governor fredd hubbell is in our area as part of his "our priorities tour" k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick joins us now live from one of his stops...brian? xxx hubbell for gov-lvo-2 katie, hubbell is making several stops in our area today meeting with potential voters finding out what their priorities are for the state as well as laying out his plans. he has just arrived at l-d's filling station in mason city you can see behind me-- with a pretty nice crowd hear to listen, but this isn't the only stop. hubbell for gov-lvo-1 natural sound lowerthird2line:iowa governor candidates touring charles city, ia we first caught up with him at a at aroma's coffee shop in charles city were he gave examples about where his priorities are coming from siting that he is hearing fortdodge teachers are leaving for minnesota after the changes to collective bargaining last session. he also says mental health needs to be discussed more. one person we spoke with has heard from many of the candidates and says he agrees with what hubbell is saying. xxx hubbell for gov-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:stewart dalton charles city, ia what are they going to do with the mental health programs and the medicaid programs with the changes from privitization from government run to privitization? some of the other issues hubbell touched on include job training, expanded access to healthcare and raising incomes. this event did just get started. katie this event goes until xxxx. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. hubbell says he will be making several more stops throughout the area over the next couple of weeks. / the impacts