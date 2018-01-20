Speech to Text for Student Hurt in Semi Crash Speaks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

semi crashed into a school building in lyle on tuesday. here's what we know tonight... lyle setup-vobox-1 lyle setup-vobox-3 minnesota state troopers say a car was turning left on highway 218 and a semi behind the car was unable to slow down in time and rear-ended the car. the semi - went into the ditch - and crashed into a high school artroom. 2 passengers in the car and 2 students in the building were injured. the semi driver - jeffrey kohls - has a history of speeding. he's received 16 traffic violations in minnesota between 2001 and 20-13...8 of which were speeding tickets. ots:student speaks student hurt speaks.jpg as of today - no charges have been filed for tuesday's crash. / but today there's one student who's not in school. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is sitting down with the girl who was face to face with the tire of the semi that crashed through her school. teen injured-stnger-1 here's what she has to say.xxx teen injured-llpkg-2 teen injured-llpkg-4 emily - alexis branstad isnt at school today due to her injuries that's because she was in this classroom behind me when that semi came plowing through the wall. teen injured-llpkg-10 when an 18 wheeler came crashing through branstad's art room in school--everyth ing became a blur. teen injured-llpkg-7 alexis - it was very scary, i was doing an art project i heard something and grabbed my head and got knocked unconcious so i didn't really know what happened. teen injured-llpkg-11 16 year old branstad says she woke up to a fellow student calling her name. alexis- it put me in shock i didn't know what was going on it was, the semi was right there, the tire was right next to me. now she has a fractured nose, stiches, along with several cuts and bruises. just yesterday she visited the school, her classroom, to get an idea of what really happened to her. alexis - scary knowing what happened a couple days before that how easily things can happen like that but i think it was heartbreaking to see it, very scary situation. branstad believes she had a guardian angel watching over her. teen injured-llpkg-5 emiy - and talking to those here at lyle public schools its not just alexis something or someone was helping her behind this door that day. teen injured-llpkg-8 jamie - for me personally i guess i could say there was, when i was moving stuff out of the way something was helping me. it sounds crazy but we were getting some assistance in that moment of time to protect all of us. teen injured-llpkg-12 other staff even say they saw or felt something in the room that day. sot you heard from jamie goebel earlier this week when we interviewed him about how life was going after the crash. he went into the artroom to help branstad get out of there. jamie - we all went into the room knowing we needed to help her, what triggered me was the smell. goebel says he's very proud of branstad for visiting the school yesterday to help cope. for branstad its people like goebel that have her knowing things will be ok. alexis - they care a lot and its knowing people are there. i have a guardian angel looking out for me. teen injured-llpkg-6 emily - at this time branstad doesn't know when she will be coming back to school. emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3. / / branstad is meeting with a doctor in rochester next week to find out more about the damage done to her face. / 1st day after crash-vo-2 lowerthird2line:classes resume in lyle lyle, mn meanwhile at school - staff say they are happy with the amount of students who showed up for class today...as they try to bring back a sense normalcy. kids were released early at 1:30. one teacher says in the wake of the semi crash - it's important to make sure students are okay emotionally. xxx 1st day after crash-sot-2 1st day after crash-sot-3 heather - to make sure the kids feeling good today keeping smiles on their faces. it's just nice to see the kids in here. 1st day after crash-sot-4 the art classroom will remain closed for the rest of the year. as of now its under construction. / / house fire-vo-3 a