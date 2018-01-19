Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (1-19-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

brandon wx weather-stngr-6 weather-stngr-7 weather-stngr-5 after a beautiful friday with lots of melting snow, a lot of moisture has been pumped into the atmosphere. therefore, plan on some patchy fog tonight once temperatures fall to near 23 with otherwise partly cloudy skies. that patchy fog continues through parts of saturday with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 30's. fog chances continue tomorrow night with lows still in the low 20's. weather-live-2 let's enjoy the warmth and dry conditions while they last! the wind continues brining us all of this warm air and some moisture that will have a profound effect on the system we've been tracking since last weekend. the potential for a heavy snow event remains with moderate accumulations possible for a good portion of the area. with this warm air included in the mix, we're expecting a sloppy helping of mixed precipitation to kick off this snow event starting late sunday evening. live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. sunday is still the day to watch for our next system. highs will be in the middle 30's with precipitation arriving in the evening. this precipitation will start out as some rain but will transition into a wintry mix and freezing rain in the late evening as temperatures drop below freezing. through sunday night we will transition form wintry mix to snow by the morning commute. some light icing will be possible across the area which will make travel very dangerous. then the snow will persist through most of monday before ending monday night. this storm still packs the potential to be the biggest of the year but confidence remains low for how much we will see. more snow should be expected through southern mn vs. north iowa. temperatures will fall throughout the day and wind will blow snow around. travel will be impacted and delays or cancellations should be expected. mild and party cloudy skies will be the theme the rest of the week with another thaw for next weekend. tonight: partly cloudy/patchy fog possible. lows: low to mid 20's. winds: west at 3 to 6 mph. saturday: partly sunny. highs: mid 30's. winds: light and variable. saturday night: mostly cloudy/patchy fog. lows: low 20's. winds: northeast at 4 to 8 mph. thank you tyler. / all eyes are on congress today