Speech to Text for Students honor veterans through mural

mural-vo-3 a two year class project has now turned into a special sight for students in north iowa. american flag mural-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students help bring patriotic mural to school lake mills, ia 7th graders at lake mills elementary school have the opportunity to participate in "project citizen" - which is an elective teaching students to get involved in their community by making an impact. after discovering they did not have many veterans displayed in their school - the class contacted the american legion and decided to create a patriotic mural. artist bubba sorensen was contacted and completed this painting last week on the lunch room wall. student brett peterson says he is impressed with the painting - and proud that it honors our veterans.xxx american flag mural-sot-1 lowerthird2line:brett peterson student "i loved getting respect for doing that but also i want to respect the veterans that risk their lives and also went across seas and risked leaving their families and everything else." sorenson is the same artist who went around to iowa's 99 counties painting "freedom rocks" to honor local veterans. the students in the project citizen class complete a total of 16 projects throughout the school year.