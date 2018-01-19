Speech to Text for United Way looks to combat food insecurity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

way chapter is calling on the community to come together and get creative to stop the cycle of food insecurity. food insecurity-vo-1 lowerthird2line:partnering to end hunger rochester, mn food insecurity - or hunger - is a growing problem in olmsted county. the united way of olmsted county is now seeking proposals from other organizations or groups that want to partner with them to improve food access for area families. they say not having enough food can really put life on pause.xxx food insecurity-sot-1 food insecurity-sot-3 "you know if you're worried about where your next meal is going to come from or how you're going to feed your children that can make it real difficult to get ahead in say your career or if you're worried as a child about what your next meal might look like or when it's going to come it can make it real difficult to succeed in school." proposed projects could receive funding from the united way - which will be making an annual investment of up to 150- thousand dollars to ensure people have stable access to food. / american