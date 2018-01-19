Speech to Text for Legislative session preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

preview-stngr-2 in just over a month - minnesota state lawmakers will head back to st. paul to begin the 20-18 legislative session. state leaders from the house and senate were in our area today to talk about their agenda for this upcoming session. 2018 leg sess preview-stngr-1 kimt news three's deedee stiepan spoke to them and she joins us live in the rochester studio - deedee?xxx 2018 leg sess preview-l intro-2 amy - there seemed to be a bit of a theme at the 2018 legislative preview held this morning by the rochester area chamber of commerce... and that theme was lawmakers putting the contentiousnes s of last session behind them.xxx 2018 leg sess preview-minipkg-1 lowerthird2line:2018 legislative preview kimt news 3 the 2017 legislative session ended in a dramatic way when governor mark dayton vetoed the house and senate budget - a move that some legislators argued was unconstitutiona l. with a brand new session set to begin - law makers on both sides of the aisle seem eager to move on including speaker of the house kurt daudt. "i actually think that everybody's kind of put that behind them." lowerthird2line:state rep. rick hansen (dfl) house minority leader "i think there was frustration about the fighting that goes on and how can we put some of that behind us and move forward." 2018 leg sess preview-minipkg-3 house minority rep rick hansen joined speaker daudt - assistant senate minority leader susan kent and deputy senate majority leader jeremy miller for the panel discussion on what will be important issues in this upcoming session. 2018 leg sess preview-minipkg-5 "given this particular year it's not a budget year per say but obviously we've had federal tax issues that have happened so how is the state going to respond to that." lowerthird2line:state rep. kurt daudt (r) speaker of the house "the health insurance crisis is still a real problem for a lot of folks in the region so we need to make sure that we tackle that this next session." / 2018 leg sess preview-ltag-2 speaker daudt tells me he doesn't believe the problems they have to deal with this session are partisan problems so he's hopeful it will be a productive session. live in the rochester studio deedee stiepan kimt news 3. / thank you deedee. the 20-18 minnesota legislative session begins february