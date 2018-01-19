Speech to Text for Family plans to rebuild after house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

a family is rebuilding after a house fire yesterday. house fire-vo-5 house fire-vo-4 the blaze was reported in the 400 block of west g street in forest city around noon. house fire-vo-1 lowerthird2line:garage fire damages home forest city, ia the cause was found to be an electrical short in a junction box in the garage. christal dutcher and her two young daughters got out safely - but the family cat is missing. while the house is currently unliveable - the dutchers are beginning to move forward and rebuild.xxx house fire-sot-1 lowerthird2line:christal and lee dutcher survived fire "it can all get repaired. good school community, lot of friends, locals. small town living and all, it's great. everyone wants to be here to help us out, it's nice." the dutchers will be visiting with their insurance agent on monday to determine the total cost of the repairs. / exposure-vo-3