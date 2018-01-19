Speech to Text for Car washes prepare for warm weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

thanks jon. working at the car wash... working at the car wash yea! you may not be working at one... but you'll likely be going to the car wash today... since we're going to hit 40 degrees!! earlier this week, car washes having been gearing up for today. we stopped by the "c store" in rochester... and the manager there says they mading sure all the equipment works and that all the chemicals are filled up and ready to go. he does have <you are probably going to have to wait anywhere you go to get your car wash... our lines do run fairly smoothly... just be patient and expect to wait a little bit... but you'll get through. > according to the u?s department of motor vehicles... during the winter months, it's best to wash your vehicle right after a snow storm... to get road salt off your vehicle as soon as possible