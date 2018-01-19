Speech to Text for Wages are on the rise

wages in minnesota have been on the rise. they have raised 4 percent over the past 4 years. between 2003 and 20?14.... wages decreased by 1 percent. though wages are expected to continue to rise.... the minnesota employment and economic development department says the u?s's economy moves in cycles, and is currently in the midst of a very long expansion. they also say if a recession comes along... things could change. the good news.... is higher wages means less poverty and one woman says she can't wait to see what this does "because you want people to spend more money to boost your economy". the employment and economic department also says if low unemployment is why wages are increasing... then we can expect the trend to continue.///