Speech to Text for Petition delivered to Sen. Chuck Grassley

iowa senator chuck grassley is being pressured to stop rushing the approval of judicial nominations made by president trump. a petition with over one? hundred thirty thousand signatures was delivered by several grass? roots organizations to his offices in both waterloo and des moines thursday. controversy has followed grassley in his position as senate judiciary chair... along with other senate republicans... he has pushed through twice as many nominees at this point than were confirmed during president obama's term. all this without first going through an independent review process from the candidate's state senators. one resident who says despite this, grassley still has a good track "he listens to his constituents throughout the year. i'm sure he's asked those questions and realizes what the people in his district want, so i think he's probably done that research ahead of time, and he's a good man and a good leader." the issue was first raised last november, when grassley waived a century?old senate tradition called the 'blue slip process', which asks whether a senator approves or disapproves of a nominee.///