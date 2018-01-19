Speech to Text for Womens' March in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

indivisible rochester is a grass?roots non profit . and this saturday... its members will be marching for both a local and national cause. kimt news three's annalisa pardo has more. the march will start here at peace plaza, go down broadway, past the government center, and back to peace plaza. indivisible rochester says the reason for the march is two fold. one is to honor last year's historic march after the presidential election... and two ? to let their voices be heard before this year's local and state elections. one woman who helped organize the event says it is meaningful to her, especially as a mother. i have two teenage daughters and i want to make sure they understand they are important and valued and the choices they make are things that should be affirmed. to help with their mission of gaining political momentum ? the march will also have voter registration sign ups. in rochester, saturday's march will begin at 2 p?m.