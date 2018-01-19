Speech to Text for Shooting sparks conversation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

following a traffic collision in rochester sunday morning- alexander weiss shot and killed 17-year-old muhammed rahim. weiss is now facing a second degree murder without intent charge because he claims the shot was fired in self defense. now-the story is sparking conversation about gun laws and when it is justifiable to pull the trigger. k-i-m-t's brooke mckivergan is live in our rochester studio with more...brooke? katie that's right and now-it has gained the attention of not only those in the community but also local politicians. fatal shooting sparks conversation rochester, mn what happened early sunday morning in rochester is striking conversations about gun laws.. johnny akzam is running for minnesota's first congressional district and seemed to have a clear opinion on the fatal shooting. tweeting yesterday, "this kid" referring to muhammad rahim "went to school with my son & ran with him a bit here & there about a year or so back. i know his dad personally. this was a hate crime. plain & simple". i asked him what gives him reason to believe that this was a hate crime. to which he pointed to the conversation had between weiss and rahim before the shooting. according to official reports-rahim taunted alexander weiss to shoot him. but that wasn't his only concern. "one of the issues that i have with this particular crime is that the individual had a bumper sticker that said something like gun control means not missing your target". while weiss did have a license to carry a firearm-some believe that what he did was not justified because of that. "if it was legal to carry a handgun, he crossed a line." and republican jim hagedorn who is also running for the first congressional district says he fully supports the right of law abiding citizens to bare arms. "there are millions of people in the united states that have conceal carry permits, many of them-most all of them use those permits responsibly, for self protection, and it's unfortunate whenever someone fails to do that. but those cases are very rare." i did reach out to candidate carla nelson who is also running for the 1st district seat but i am still waiting on a reply. live in the rochester studio, i'm brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke. weiss has been charged with second degree murder and was being held on a 200-thousand dollar bond - but has since been released on bail.