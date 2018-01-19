Speech to Text for Patient surprised with trip to Super Bowl

a brave young man who has been battling bone cancer for the past five years just found out he's going to the super bowl! 12-year old sully mcguire from blue earth and his mom melissa received the tickets today at mayo clinic. the tickets were donated by hyundai hope on wheels - a non profit that helps kids fight cancer. sully tells us he came in for a check up and had no idea his doctors would be surprising him with this opportunity of a lifetime. melissa & sully mcguire going to the super bowl "we came in, got good news and then my doctor asked me if i liked football and i said yes and she asked me if i'd like to go to the super bowl and i said yes." sully is a huge minnesota vikings fan so of course he is hoping to see his favorite team play in the big game.