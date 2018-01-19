Speech to Text for 5050 in 2020 campaign looks to help female candidates

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

politics-vo-6 women who are preparing to run for state opffice kicked off their campaigns today. recruiting females to politics-vo-4 lowerthird2line:getting women elected mason city, ia the 50-50 in 20-20 campaign was created to to get more women elected into political offfice. it was started in 20-10 by two former senators - jean jones and and maggie tinsman who noticed that many women had questions and concerns about becoming a candidate. the campaign gives female candidates special training on voting and campaign laws. we spoke to one local woman who says while she understands the push to get more women in office - a candidate's gender is not what counts.xxx recruiting females to politics-sot-2 lowerthird2line:rosalie rush mason city, ia i am not in favor of people being pushed back because of their sex or age or their beliefs." the training event is being held in johnston - iowa. it runs through saturday.