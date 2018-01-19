Speech to Text for Training to spot sex trafficking victims

the upcoming super bowl in minneapolis has created heightened awareness around human trafficking. that's because the event - which is expected to attract thousands of people to the state - can also increase sex trafficking. to help prevent that - training on how to identify sex trafficking has been offered for bus drivers - hotel workers and thousands of volunteers throughout the state. kimt news three's deedee stiepan joins us live in rochester with details of a similar training happening in our area. amy - even though it's about a hundred miles away from where the super bowl will take place staff here at the mayo clinic are receiving special human trafficking training because the reality is - it's happening everywhere not just at large events. the hope is to help mayo staff better understand not only what trafficking involves but how medical professionals can recognize and approach a victim without putting them at risk. "since people come to the hospital for injuries or problems it gives us an opportunity to sometimes recognize these folks when the come in from something that's been caused by their exploitation and sometimes they come in for other reasons but if we at the right questions that we might at least prompt them to think about safety and services that are available so they can leave that life." another key piece of this training is to help people understand what life is like for victims and why they often don't seek help. live in rochester deedee stiepan kimt news 3. thank you deedee. mayo clinic recently announced a partnership with minneapolis non-profit "the link" to raise awareness about sex trafficking.