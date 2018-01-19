Speech to Text for False Alarm

over the weekend - an emergency message went out in hawaii telling residents that a ballistic missile was headed for the island. 38 minutes later - a second message came... this one saying it was a false alarm. they say we do have the same messageing application that is used in hawaii - but there are several steps that need to be taken before the message goes out as well as several opportunities to back-track if a mistake is made. jacob bruins from clear lake, ia said "do whatever you want because we don't have any defense at that point which means we have 15 minutes of freedom unless they get better defense built up." those with the department of homeland security say the federal department of defense would be the first to know of any attack. they would then alert the president who has the option to send out a mass message. the state then piggy backs off that alert and can choose who receives the message. homeland security says they would also use the alarm system in case of a tornado or severe weather. they say that alarm means to tune in to your local t-v or radio station or hop on social media to find out what is going