Preparing for Jack Races

annual jack races will be taking place in clear lake and it is looking like they are going to have great weather this year. now there is plenty of ice out on the lake with some areas reaching around 20 inches, but it takes much more than that for this race to run smoothly. xxx the jack-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:preparing for the annual jack races clear lake, ia the temperatures are really good for pop in around fishing outside when it comes to ice fishing-- the quality of clear lake is near perfect. the fishing is a little bit slow but great conditions nice like ice good and hard no problems and perfection is exactly what mark kemmerer works towards... natural sound kemmerer has been a part of this race since the beginning and his focus is on the radar run track where speeds can reaching speeds of 150 miles an hour in five hundred feet. lowerthird2line:mark kemmerer jack race committee the track has got to be tabletop smiles and i'm out here give them what they want the jack-nrpkg-4 and getting to that point. natural sound takes a very long, slippery and bumpy time natural sound probably this track you're looking at 20-30 hrs. over yeah we got a lot of work ahead of us while those out on the lake say the depth of the ice is not an issue, they still have spots people need to be mindful of if they do venture out on the frozen clear lake. conditioner all good out here right now except for your places around your air raiders but right now the ice is good this race is in honor of a local snowmobile dealer from mason city jack hiligran-- he passed away about 12 years ago and this race was started to keep his memory alive. registration gets going tomorrow -- the races start saturday bright and early at nine oh five. we'll be right back with a look at your forecast. /