Speech to Text for Roof Repairs

while we're all embracing this warm weather--your roof might be as well. those with mason city roofing say its no surprise for them to get calls about leaks when weather changes from cold to warm so quickly. that's when you start to see roofs leaking at times. but some say this warm up seemed to come early in the year. ernie martinez owner, mason city roofing: usually it stays pretty cool here and gradually comes back in the spring but this year its up and down which is very unusual. marinez says just weeks ago when the weather got like this they received at least two calls for repairs. he suggests making sure your gutters aren't frozen and able to drain to help prevent the issue.