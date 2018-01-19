Speech to Text for Socks Needed for the Homeless

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

cold winter months - many people are in search for shelter and warm clothing. that's why a local homeless shelter is collecting donations. kimt's news 3 stefante randall joins us live now in mason city with the story. stefante what items are most in need?xxx homeless socks-lvo-3 katie - those here at northern lights women's shelter tell me they are actually most in need of socks. and they are receiving a lot of them. homeless socks-lvo-1 lowerthird2line:socks needed for the homeless mason city, ia peggy wright has worked at the shelter for the past four years monitoring the shelter and serving women in need. items like soap, toothpaste and hygiene products are also common necessitites people have donated this winter season. peggy says she is thankful for the sock donations because it is something most women don't have when they come to the shelter.xxx homeless socks-lsot-1 lowerthird2line:peggy wright shelter monitor we try to supply them with socks so they can keep their feet warm in the winter time because you need that and we have gotten donations from different kinds of people." you can drop off donations right here at the northern lights women's shelter. reporting in mason city - stefante randall kimt news 3. / / thank you stefante. the charles city chamber of commerce is partnering with messiah lutheran church by collecting new underwear and socks for people in need as well. / roof repairs-vo-3